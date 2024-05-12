Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Munde cousins unite to keep Beed with family

Beed: The high-voltage phase-3 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra saw the once closely-knit Pawar family contesting among themselves in Baramati.

In the Beed constituency, on the contrary, two warring Munde cousins have united in the run-up to the phase-4 polls.

In Marathwada’s keenly-watched Lok Sabha seat of Beed, the BJP has fielded Pankaja Munde while the NCP (SP) has put up Bajrang Sonawane, a skilled and ambitious politician.

Pankaja is the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde and niece of BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan.

Pankaja, the BJP’s national general secretary, was given the ticket this time in place of her sister Pritam Munde, who easily won the seat in the 2014 bye-election by a record margin after her father’s death, and in 2019, when she defeated Sonawane.