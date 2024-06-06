Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA leaders misled people through 'Shakuni neeti' to win polls: Maharashtra BJP chief

Nagpur: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday claimed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders through their 'Shakuni neeti' misled and confused the people of the state to win the Lok Sabha elections.

But this will not have an impact on the upcoming elections and the Bharatiya Janata Party will win on its development agenda, he said, adding the BJP and its allies will introspect why they lost seats in the state.

Bawankule was speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport on the Lok Sabha poll outcome.