Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Naam Tamizhar Katchi: Condemned & commended in equal measure

Not just that. As many as 16 of the 40 candidates fielded by NTK in the Lok Sabha polls are doctors, while the remaining come from diverse backgrounds, including youngsters who have returned home from abroad to usher in a “political change” in Tamil Nadu that have been ruled by the DMK and AIADMK alternatively since 1967. NTK is also consistent in fielding Dalits from general seats and not confine them to constituencies reserved for them.

Condemned and commended in equal measures, NTK emerged as the third largest party in terms of vote share in 2021 assembly polls by garnering nearly 7 per cent votes. One of the best orators in today’s Tamil Nadu, Seeman, a self- appointed fan of LTTE and its slain leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, made the political plunge in 2010 after the end of the civil war in Sri Lanka.

The party since it made its electoral debut in 2016 has been contesting alone after taking a conscious decision of not entering into an alliance with any political party.