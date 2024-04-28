Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NC seeks support of Kashmiri Pandits for party candidates in Valley

Jammu: Accusing the BJP of exploiting Kashmiri Pandits with its "hollow promises", National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta Sunday appealed to the community to vote for his party's candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election from the three seats in the Valley.

The NC has fielded its vice-president and former J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla parliamentary constituency and former ministers Mian Altaf and Aga Syed Rahullah from the Anantnag-Rajouri and the Srinagar seats respectively.

Voting in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat will be held on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.