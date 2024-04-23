JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP (SP) files plaint with EC over poll symbol allotted to independent candidate in Baramati

The 'turha' in the NCP (SP) symbol is also called 'tutari' in Marathi. It is sounded to mark the entry of important persons, ranging from kings earlier to political leaders now.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 10:30 IST

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the symbol of a trumpet-like instrument allotted to an independent candidate contesting from its stronghold, Baramati, in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The NCP (SP) has claimed that the ECI has allotted a trumpet-like symbol to independent candidate Shaikh Soyalshah Yunusshah and has identified it as 'tutari'.

The ECI has allotted 'a man blowing turha' (a traditional trumpet) as the poll symbol for the NCP (SP).

The complaint filed by Laxmikant Khabiya, the poll representative of the party's candidate, Supriya Sule, stated that there is a similarity in both names, which can cause confusion among voters.

Khabiya submitted the complaint to the returning officer on April 20.

"The symbol given to the independent candidate is a trumpet. In Marathi, it cannot be called 'tutari'. We have requested the ECI to call the symbol 'trumpet' instead of 'tutari'," he stated in the complaint.

The 'turha' in the NCP (SP) symbol is also called 'tutari' in Marathi. It is sounded to mark the entry of important persons, ranging from kings earlier to political leaders now.

Baramati will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7.

Baramati is the home turf of the Pawar family, and Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, has represented the constituency thrice so far and is seeking a fourth term.

Sule is pitted against her sister-in-law and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, the candidate of the NCP.

The NCP is part of the Mahayuti alliance comprising the Shiv Sena and BJP.

(Published 23 April 2024, 10:30 IST)
