Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP (SP) files plaint with EC over poll symbol allotted to independent candidate in Baramati

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the symbol of a trumpet-like instrument allotted to an independent candidate contesting from its stronghold, Baramati, in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The NCP (SP) has claimed that the ECI has allotted a trumpet-like symbol to independent candidate Shaikh Soyalshah Yunusshah and has identified it as 'tutari'.

The ECI has allotted 'a man blowing turha' (a traditional trumpet) as the poll symbol for the NCP (SP).