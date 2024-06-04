Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA gets shock in conflict-hit Manipur, loses three seats in the Northeast

The BJP lost the Inner Manipur seat despite replacing the sitting MP and Union Minister Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh and fulfilling several demands of the majority Meitei community.

The winner, Akoijam, an associate professor of JNU who had joined Congress months before the elections, had said that the people wanted a change in the BJP-led government, both in the state and at the Centre. He alleged that the ruling party at the Centre had failed to tackle the Meitei-Kuki conflict that continued for more than a year. "It's a victory for the people, who yearned for a change," Akoijam told reporters in Imphal after the results on Tuesday.

In Outer Manipur seat, where Nagas and Kukis are deciding factors, NPF candidate Timothy Zimik lost to Alfred K Arthur of Congress. BJP had supported the NPF candidate.

Congress said people gave a "fitting reply" to BJP through votes as it neglected their pleas to end the conflict. Zu United, a forum of Kuki-Zo people in a statement said the community explicitly expressed the displeasure against the Manipur government through the elections.