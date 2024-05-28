Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA has won nearly 370 seats so far, will cross 400-mark after Phase 7: Manohar Lal Khattar

Gurugram: Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday claimed the NDA has won 360-370 seats in the six phases of the Lok Sabha elections held so far and will cross the 400-mark after the seventh round.

At a press conference at the BJP office here after a party meeting in Panchkula, he also exuded confidence that the BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and Narendra Modi will return as prime minister for a third time.

In the six phases of the elections held so far, the NDA has won 360-370 seats. 'Now, as soon as the seventh phase of elections is completed, we will cross the 400-mark and a strong government will be formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi,' Khattar said.