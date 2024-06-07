Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | NDA MPs arrive to elect Modi as their leader

New Delhi: Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance arrived at Parliament complex on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.

Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, will be part of the meeting where BJP president J P Nadda is expected to propose a resolution in support of Modi's leadership, with allies and MPs likely to endorse it.

After Modi is elected the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said.

The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday, sources said.