Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nerves in BJP over vote margins in Karnataka?

Bengaluru: The BJP, whose Lok Sabha candidates in Karnataka have a nail-biting wait until June 4 for the poll results, is nervous about vote margins, an aspect that came up for discussion at an internal party meet on Saturday.

That the Congress may narrow the gap was reported by office-bearers from some districts who attended a review meeting of the two-phased Lok Sabha election in Karnataka. The state went to polls on April 26 and May 7.

"No one in the meeting expressed fear of losing in any constituency. But there may be a difference in margins compared to the 2019 polls," BJP general secretary V Sunil Kumar, convenor of the party election management committee, said at a news conference after the meeting.