New government must focus on job creation, cost of doing business: FICCI Secretary General

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Secretary General Shailesh Kumar Pathak is a former bureaucrat who has worked across government, business and academia. He served in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments, and in the private sector, has helmed companies like ICICI, Larsen & Toubro and IDFC Bank. In an interview with DH’s Gyanendra Keshri, Pathak talks about India Inc’s wish-list from the new government that will assume power in June following the ongoing general elections. Edited excerpts:

What should be the immediate focus of the new government to propel economic growth?

The union government that will come into power in June must focus on encouraging business and job creation, by reducing the cost of doing business, as well as the ease of doing business. The cost of doing business includes input prices for land and buildings for factories and offices, availability of skilled workforce, cheaper cost of capital and cheaper inputs, especially for manufacturing. The ease of doing business would include all interaction with city, state and national government entities and regulatory agencies, which should all be moved to online self-certification, verification, and compliance. This would also include reform for quicker justice delivery and better law and order, including police reforms along with the rest of the executive.