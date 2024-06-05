Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | New political parties struggle to make waves in Jammu and Kashmir

Despite the considerable fanfare and anticipation surrounding these parties, they struggled to secure a foothold in the region’s complex electoral dynamics. The emergence of these parties was seen as a significant shift in Kashmir’s political sphere.

All the candidates fielded by the AP and the DPAP forfeited their security deposit while Sajad Lone, who polled 1,73,239, finished third behind jailed independent candidate Engineer Rashid and Omar Abdullah of National Conference (NC)

Bukhari, a former minister, who broke away from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), launched the Apni Party in March 2020 with promises of a new political direction and a focus on development and peace.

Lone, a veteran politician with roots in separatist politics, transformed his People’s Conference into a more mainstream party, seeking to appeal to a broader electorate.

Azad, a seasoned politician and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, broke away from the Congress to form the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in 2022, vowing to bring experienced leadership to the forefront.

From the outset, these parties faced accusations of being proxies for the BJP, a claim that cast a long shadow over their campaigns. Critics argued that their emergence was strategically timed to fragment the traditional vote banks of established parties like the NC and the PDP.

This perception was further fueled by the BJP’s tactical support for these new entities, which many saw as an attempt to dilute the influence of long-standing regional parties. As the election campaign gained momentum, Bukhari, Lone, and Azad embarked on extensive tours across the Union Territory, each outlining their visions for a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

They promised employment opportunities, economic development, and a return to normalcy in the conflict-ridden region. However, their efforts were met with skepticism by a populace wary of political machinations and unfulfilled promises.

The accusations of being BJP proxies proved difficult to shake off. For many voters, the alignment of these parties with the BJP’s broader political agenda was evident. This perception was particularly damaging in the Kashmir Valley, where sentiments against the BJP's stance on Article 370 and its handling of regional issues remained strong.

When the results were announced, the verdict was clear: the new political entrants had failed to make a substantial mark. The Apni Party, despite its vigorous campaign, secured only a marginal share of the vote. The PC, which had hoped to leverage its historical legacy and Sajad Lone’s charismatic leadership, also fell short.

The DPAP, despite Azad’s extensive political experience and personal appeal, could not translate support into significant electoral success.

As these parties reflect on the election results, the road ahead will require a re-evaluation of strategies and a deeper engagement with the local populace. Building genuine trust and addressing the core issues that matter to the people of Kashmir will be essential if they hope to transform their political fortunes in future contests.