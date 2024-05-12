Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | No gold biscuit in poll kit, only 'plastic' perfume bottle: BJP leader on viral video

BJP leader Ajay Badgujar has clarified that the viral video showing a 'gold biscuit' among the poll material being searched in Mumbai's Ghatkopar was actually a 'perfume bottle'.

In a video that went viral on Friday, police officers were seen searching through a cardboard box containing the poll (campaigning) kit. The kit included Modi masks, caps, BJP flags and among them a 'suspicious' rectangular thing, which someone on site claimed was a 'gold biscuit'. Badgujar in a conversation with NDTV said that he himself had referred to the perfume bottle as a gold biscuit out of frustration as the police officers were not listening to him.

Ajay Badgujar, BJP's District Vice President from north central Mumbai told NDTV that his family was out to eat ice-cream when their car was stopped by the police squad. "They were taken to a police station. Later, I was called over," he said.