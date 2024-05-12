Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | No gold biscuit in poll kit, only 'plastic' perfume bottle: BJP leader on viral video

BJP leader Ajay Badgujar has clarified that the viral video showing a 'gold biscuit' among the poll material being searched in Mumbai's Ghatkopar was actually a 'perfume bottle'.
In a video that went viral on Friday, police officers were seen searching through a cardboard box containing the poll (campaigning) kit. The kit included Modi masks, caps, BJP flags and among them a 'suspicious' rectangular thing, which someone on site claimed was a 'gold biscuit'. Badgujar in a conversation with NDTV said that he himself had referred to the perfume bottle as a gold biscuit out of frustration as the police officers were not listening to him.
Ajay Badgujar, BJP's District Vice President from north central Mumbai told NDTV that his family was out to eat ice-cream when their car was stopped by the police squad. "They were taken to a police station. Later, I was called over," he said.
When asked whether the saffron party was distributing gold among the voters, Badgujar completely denied it and said that it was just poll kit.
Holding the perfume bottle in hand, Badgujar said, "This is the 'gold biscuit' that you saw. This is not a biscuit but a plastic perfume bottle. The opposition made this a big deal." He also told NDTV that the video was put out by his daughter only.
He further blamed the opposition parties for defaming BJP.
"Since polling is round the corner, people think that this might be the case. But, it is not true. We just working towards Viksit Bharat," the BJP leader said.
According to the NDTV report, the leader also said that if the allegations won't stop anytime soon, then he will be forced to file a police complaint. "This is being done to defame us. We will take the help of the law," he said.
