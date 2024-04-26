Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No Modi wave in this election, only poison by PM, says Jairam Ramesh

Modi, who addressed election rallies in Araria and Munger Lok Sabha constituencies, also accused the opposition of trying to 'steal' reservations meant for OBCs, SCs and STs 'for the sake of their favourite vote bank of Muslims.'

Recalling the instances of booth capturing when ballot papers were used, Modi said, 'The Congress, the RJD and the INDIA bloc were unable to bear the empowerment of poor and upright voters and they had been trying their best to ensure that EVMs were done away with.'

'All leaders of the INDIA bloc have committed the sin of creating distrust in the minds of people against EVMs. But today, the Supreme Court has delivered such a deep shock that their dreams have been shattered into pieces,' Modi said.