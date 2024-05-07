Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No question of any sympathy for Prajwal,' says BJP's Pralhad Joshi after casting vote in Karnataka

On Hassan sex abuse

In the wake of BJP leader Devarajegowda levelling an allegation against Deputy CM D K Shivakumar related to the Hassan sex abuse case, Joshi said, "SIT should probe should also cover the allegation on his (D K Shivakumar's) role. We are more concerned about women, and probe should be conducted into the injustice done to them. There is no question of having any sympathy about Prajwal".

It would be better if the case is handed over to the CBI, for a comprehensive investigation. But, the Congress government in the state is afraid of CBI, he said.

"The Congress government has shown negligence in this case. Why suo motu FIR was not filed early, instead of waiting for polling to end? Instead of detaining Prajwal, this government allowed him to leave for foreign country. Many of the videos were old, including those from the times before the Congress-JD(S) alliance. Was Congress not aware of this when it made Prajwal an MP and Revanna a minister?," he asked.