Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Nobody will tolerate religion-based quota: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Asked about his stand on the issue of reservation to the Other Backward Classes, CM Yadav in an interview to PTI on Tuesday night said, "Nobody will tolerate you if you start giving reservation on the basis of religion. Our stand will be whatever is Prime Minister Modiji’s stand on the OBC reservation."

"Nobody will tolerate if SC/ST/OBC reservation is given on the basis of religion. It should not happen and it is wrong. It is the Congress' policy and it has acted against the Constitution," he said.