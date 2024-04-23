Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Not to seek vote from ‘pro-Pakistani anti-nationals’, repeats Giriraj Singh following complaint

Begusarai (Bihar): Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said he is stating “openly” that he will not seek votes from ‘pro-Pakistani anti-nationals’ from the people of Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency from where he is seeking re-election.

The senior BJP leader’s statement came two days after the CPI’s Bihar unit lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding an alleged hate speech by him.

The Union Minister had reportedly said that he wouldn't seek votes from "pro-Pakistani anti-nationals" and those who "have problem with nationalism" during campaigning in Begusarai on April 19.