Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | NOTA performance across India

The NOTA button has again emerged as a formidable option for voters to choose from among the candidates during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As many as 63,47,509 voters pressed the NOTA button, choosing 'None Of The Above' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 65,20,000 NOTA votes were polled in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, of which 22,272 votes were postal ballots. While 1.06 per cent voters pressed the NOTA option in 2019, as many as 1.08 per cent voters pressed the NOTA option in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.