Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | NOTA performance across India

The NOTA button has again emerged as a formidable option for voters to choose from among the candidates during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
As many as 63,47,509 voters pressed the NOTA button, choosing 'None Of The Above' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
A total of 65,20,000 NOTA votes were polled in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, of which 22,272 votes were postal ballots. While 1.06 per cent voters pressed the NOTA option in 2019, as many as 1.08 per cent voters pressed the NOTA option in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
NOTA was first introduced in 2013 after a human rights organisation PUCL (People’s Union for Civil Liberties) moved the apex court of the country with a writ petition— demanding the inclusion of the NOTA option in the voting process. NOTA votes are crucial to the results of an election as they deduct votes from political parties, which can lead to shifting of victory margins.
Ten years after NOTA was introduced in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)— the 'None of the Above' option has its significance as it shows voters' displeasure over the choice of candidates from a particular constituency.
While what percentage of NOTA votes can be considered for an event like a re-election is a much debated topic— let us take a look at these numbers statewise— from the past polls.
According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, the 2019 Lok Sabha polls saw a total NOTA vote percentage of 1.06 per cent which translated to 65, 23,975 times this option being pressed on the EVM, down from 1.08 per cent in the 2014 LS polls. The highest NOTA votes totaled 51,660 in Bihar's Gopalgaj constituency while the lowest were a 100 votes in Laskshwadeep.
As per ADR— the number of NOTA options in 2014 was 60,02,942 with the the highest number of votes i.e. 46,559 coming out of the Nilgris constituency of Tamil Nadu. The lowest number of votes NOTA secured i.e. 123, was in Lakshadweep.
Until 2013, if people wanted to exercise a similar option, they had to do it under Rule 49-O of Conduct of Elections. The process was tedious as it involved filling out a form at the polling station.
Here are some constituencies with highest percentage of NOTA votes in 2024:
Indore on Tuesday rewrote history by registering the highest-ever NOTA votes in the country at 2,18,674, breaking the previous NOTA record of Gopalganj in Bihar.
Bihar's Gopalganj in 2024 received 42,863 NOTA votes, which is a little less as compared to 51,660 NOTA votes received by the constituency in the 2019 LS polls.
Two other constituencies along with Gopalganj in Bihar received high NOTA votes. This included 36,927 votes in the Hajipur constituency and 34,889 votes in the Banka constituency.
NOTA option was also availed by 12,938 voters in the Udhampur constituency, which went to polls in the first phase on April 19 and registered over 68 per cent voter turnout.
In Jammu, NOTA got 4,645 votes in the constituency, which was higher than the rest of the 18 candidates.
As many as 27,270 voters chose the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option Raigad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.
Araku (ST) constituency of Andhra Pradesh received 50,470 NOTA votes.
Further, 36,758 voters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar constituency chose the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option.
Odisha's Nabarangpur constituency had 43,268 voters who preferred voting for NOTA.
With PTI Inputs
