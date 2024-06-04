Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Now, over to them', says AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj to TDP, JD(U) as BJP staggers to majority

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was leading on 16 seats in Andhra Pradesh while the Janata Dal (United) was leading on 14 seats, as per the initial trends shown on the Election Commission of India's website.