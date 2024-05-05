Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Once a militant stronghold, Downtown Srinagar witnesses political resurgence

The people of Jammu and Kashmir are going through a very difficult time, he said. 'Our lips are sealed, our voices are not heard and our government offices are filled with outsiders.'

With the Srinagar Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 13, the National Conference faces stiff competition from the PDP's Waheed Para. The surge in political activities in a region once plagued by terrorism underlined a significant shift towards a more politically active future.