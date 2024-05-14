Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Only guarantee is Modi not returning to power: Mamata

Kalyani (WB): Asserting that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc would form the next government at the Centre by winning over 300 Lok Sabha seats, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the "only guarantee is that Narendra Modi will not get a third term as the prime minister".

Addressing an election rally at Kalyani in Nadia district, the West Bengal Chief Minister accused the BJP of spreading falsehood on the Sandeshkhali issue and tarnishing the image of women of the state.

"The only guarantee in the Lok Sabha polls is that Modi is not returning to power. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc would secure between 295 and 315 seats while the BJP would be restricted to a maximum of 200," she asserted.