Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Only three booth capture complaints out of 925 true, all from Bengal 'unsubstantiated': Centre

New Delhi: Election Commission received 925 complaints of booth capturing during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections but only three turned out to be true while all the 875 complaints from West Bengal were “not substantiated”, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
A total of 14 people were arrested – two in Arunachal and 12 in Odisha – in three cases of booth capturing during the Lok Sabha elections, Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal in a written reply to questions raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on such incidents in past five years.
Other than 925 complaints received during the recent Lok Sabha polls, there were 50 such complaints filed during 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2020 Assembly polls in Bihar but none of them were found to be genuine. A total of 988 complaints were filed in the past five years.
In West Bengal, 875 complaints were filed in the 2024 elections. “As no case was substantiated, the Complaints were disposed of as per the report of concerned District Electoral Officer, Superintendent of Police/Commissioner of Police,” Meghwal said quoting the EC.
BJP, Congress and CPI(M) had levelled allegations of electoral malpractices against Trinamool Congress, which rules West Bengal. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress had accused the BJP of using muscle power in certain areas.
A total of 110 complaints were filed in Bihar in 2019 Lok Sabha, 2020 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “All complaints were found false on verification and were disposed of,” Meghawal said, adding 50 complaints were in 2019, 13 in 2020 and 47 in 2024 polls.
Two cases were reported from Odisha and 12 people were arrested. Repolling was conducted in two polling stations – Kirasiraand and Maheswarpinda in Kantamal assembly.
In Arunachal Pradesh, two persons were arrested in a single case. One of the two arrested persons is still in judicial custody in connection with the case registered in Khenwwa in East Kameng district.
