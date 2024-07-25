Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Only three booth capture complaints out of 925 true, all from Bengal 'unsubstantiated': Centre

Other than 925 complaints received during the recent Lok Sabha polls, there were 50 such complaints filed during 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2020 Assembly polls in Bihar but none of them were found to be genuine. A total of 988 complaints were filed in the past five years.

In West Bengal, 875 complaints were filed in the 2024 elections. “As no case was substantiated, the Complaints were disposed of as per the report of concerned District Electoral Officer, Superintendent of Police/Commissioner of Police,” Meghwal said quoting the EC.

BJP, Congress and CPI(M) had levelled allegations of electoral malpractices against Trinamool Congress, which rules West Bengal. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress had accused the BJP of using muscle power in certain areas.