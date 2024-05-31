Lok Sabha Elections 2024: OpenAI says stalled attempts by Israel-based company to interfere in Indian polls

New Delhi: OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, has said it acted within 24 hours to disrupt deceptive uses of AI in covert operations focused on the Indian elections, leading to no significant audience increase.

In a report on its website, OpenAI said STOIC, a political campaign management firm in Israel, generated some content on Indian elections alongside about the Gaza conflict.

"In May, the network began generating comments that focused on India, criticized the ruling BJP party and praised the opposition Congress party," it said.

"In May, we disrupted some activity focused on the Indian elections less than 24 hours after it began."

OpenAI said it banned a cluster of accounts operated from Israel that were being used to generate and edit content for an influence operation that spanned X, Facebook, Instagram, websites, and YouTube.

"This operation targeted audiences in Canada, the United States and Israel with content in English and Hebrew. In early May, it began targeting audiences in India with English-language content."

It did not elaborate.