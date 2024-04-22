Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Owaisi calls for quotas for Muslim women

He added, "Our point is since Independence,17 Lok Sabha polls have been held in the country but the number of Muslim women who became MPs has been just about 20. So why not reservations for Muslim women."

Owaisi, who is an alumnus of the Lincoln's Inn at London, and likes to be addressed with the prefix 'barrister', recounted the derision he faced upon moving an amendment, in Lok Sabha, to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam brought by the Narendra Modi government.