Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Pappu Yadav pledges support to I.N.D.I.A. bloc

With this, Congress has the support of 101 MPs and I.N.D.I.A bloc 236 MPs in Lok Sabha. Yadav entered the fray from Bihar's Purnia, where he defeated JD(U)'s Santosh Kumar and pushed RJD's Bima Bharti to third position, after the Congress failed to convince ally RJD to leave the seat for him.

Kharge tweeted after the meeting, "today, the newly elected independent MP from Purnia, Bihar, Pappu Yadav met at 10, Rajaji Marg and extended his support to the Congress party. We welcome him.

We expect that every Congress Party worker in Bihar will be vocal in the fight for social justice."