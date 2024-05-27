Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Patnaik hits out at BJP's Kendrapara nominee Jay Panda at poll rally

Sharpening his attack on Panda, the bureaucrat-turned-politician said, "He (Panda) worked for his company after becoming an MP instead of working for the people. He made a railway shedding for his company instead of a rail line for the people of Kendrapara." "As a member of Parliament’s finance committee, he waived his company’s loan. He wanted to become chairman of the finance committee, but the CM rejected the proposal," Pandian said.