Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Patnaik to become former CM of Odisha after June 4: Amit Shah

Shah, addressing an election rally at Chandbali under the Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, also claimed that the saffron party is set to win 17 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 10:23 IST
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 10:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bhadrak: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Naveen Patnaik will become former CM of Odisha after June 4, exuding confidence about the BJP forming the next government in the state by securing more than 75 seats in the 147-member assembly.

Shah, addressing an election rally at Chandbali under the Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, also claimed that the saffron party is set to win 17 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

“Come June 4, and Naveen babu will no longer remain the chief minister, he will become the former CM... BJP is set to win 17 Lok Sabha seats and 75 assembly constituencies in Odisha,” he said.

Shah also said the BJP will ensure that the next chief minister is fluent in Odiya, and understands the state’s language, culture and tradition.

“Should a ‘Tamil babu’ run the government from behind the scene... By casting your vote in favour of the lotus symbol, bring a ‘jan sevak’ to rule the state in place of an officer,” he said, in an apparent reference to Patnaik’s close aide and BJD leader V K Pandian.

Stating that lakhs of youths were migrating to other states in search of work, the home minister said: “Once the BJP forms government in Odisha, we will set up industries so that youths don't have to look for jobs elsewhere.” He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free 5 kg of rice to the people of Odisha, and criticised Patnaik for distributing the rice in jute bags with his photographs.

“PM Modi's government is 'chawal wali sarkar', while Naveen Patnaik's government is 'jhole wali sarkar',” Shah added.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2024, 10:23 IST
India NewsOdishaAmit ShahIndian PoliticsNaveen PatnaikLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT