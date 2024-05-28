Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Patnaik to become former CM of Odisha after June 4: Amit Shah

Stating that lakhs of youths were migrating to other states in search of work, the home minister said: “Once the BJP forms government in Odisha, we will set up industries so that youths don't have to look for jobs elsewhere.” He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free 5 kg of rice to the people of Odisha, and criticised Patnaik for distributing the rice in jute bags with his photographs.