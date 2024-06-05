Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Performance of female candidates over the years

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which was conducted from April 19 to June 1, saw 75 women winning amongst the 797 female candidates which contested this year.

BJP had fielded 69 women (15.47 per cent) out of 446 candidates, while its main Opposition Congress had 45 women (13.7 per cent) out of 328 candidates.

Naveen Patnaik-led BJD gave 33 per cent representation to women, fielding seven female candidates out of total 21.

In total, 13.8 per cent, the female candidates of BJP, Congress and TMC were leading during the vote counting.

In 1957, only 45 women candidates contested the Lok Sabha Elections whereas in 2019 the number has risen to 726.