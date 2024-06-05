Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Performance of female candidates over the years

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which was conducted from April 19 to June 1, saw 75 women winning amongst the 797 female candidates which contested this year.
BJP had fielded 69 women (15.47 per cent) out of 446 candidates, while its main Opposition Congress had 45 women (13.7 per cent) out of 328 candidates.
Naveen Patnaik-led BJD gave 33 per cent representation to women, fielding seven female candidates out of total 21.
In total, 13.8 per cent, the female candidates of BJP, Congress and TMC were leading during the vote counting.
In 1957, only 45 women candidates contested the Lok Sabha Elections whereas in 2019 the number has risen to 726.
Data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) shows that the percentage of women in the Parliament was 4.5 per cent in 1957.
In 2019, the women percentage in the Parliament has increased to 14.4 per cent.
On the other hand, the number of male candidates has increased from 1,474 in 1957 to 7,322 in 2019.
Evidently, the statistics show that though the number of male candidates has increased by 5 times but the increase in the number of women candidates has been multiplied by 16 times.
In 1957, out of the total candidates, female candidates were about 2.9 per cent, whereas in 2019, the percentage increased to 9 per cent of the total candidates.
In 2019, out of the total 726 female candidates, 78 won, which marked their success rate at 10.74 per cent.
In 2024 elections, women candidates like Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Jarkiholi, Hema Malini, Supriya Sule were leading and ultimately won.
Kangana won massively from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh.
Hema Malini who contested from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, won for the third time against her nearest rival Mukesh Dhangar of the Congress.
Priyanka Jarkiholi won the Lok Sabha Elections from Chikkodi in Karnataka against BJP's Annasaheb Jolle.
A candidate of the Samajwadi Party, Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri LS seat against BJP's Jaiveer Singh.
NCP's Supriya Sule retained her Baramati seat in Maharashtra by winning against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar of the Congress.
