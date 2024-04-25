Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Bengaluru updates) | All seats head to polls today

As is the norm during an election day, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, as well as relevant non-essential government services in Bengaluru will be shut down on election day.



Additionally, corporate offices will provide their employees with at least a leave to allow them to vote, as it is mandatory to do so according to the law.

Karnataka HC also declared a general holiday to the High Court Benches on April 26 and May 7, on account of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Banks will be shut too.



The district magistrate's office also released an order banning the production, sale, distribution, transportation, storage etc. of liquor from 5:00 PM on 24 April to 12:00 midnight on 26 April. Thus, any liquor stores will remain closed.



To avoid any incidents during the polling day, a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place from 6 pm on April 24 to the midnight of April 26 in the Bengaluru city commissionerate limits.