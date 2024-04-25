JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Bengaluru updates) | All seats head to polls today

Good morning readers! The Lok Sabha elections are upon us, and today Bengaluru will head to the ballot boxes as all four LS constituencies in the city—Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, and Bangalore South—are in the fray today. Follow DH for latest Lok Sabha poll updates from across the city!
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 20:47 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
12:3425 Apr 2024

Here are all the main poll faceoffs in Bengaluru today

12:3425 Apr 2024

Which are the states across the country heading to polls today?

12:3425 Apr 2024

Here are all the main poll faceoffs in Bengaluru today

Bangalore Rural: D K Suresh vs C N Manjunath

Bangalore North: Professor M.V Rajeev Gowda vs Shobha Karandlaje

Bangalore Central: Mansoor Ali Khan vs P C Mohan

Bangalore South: Tejasvi Surya vs Souwmya Reddy

12:3425 Apr 2024

What will remain open in Bengaluru today?

Essential services, such as BMTC, BMRCL, hospitals, etc. will remain in operation.

Commercial establishments will also remain open, although they will likely start operations late to allow their eligible employees to vote early in the day.

As Bengaluru gears up for the elections on 26 April, it's crucial for citizens to prioritize their civic duty before embarking on their long weekend plans that the election holiday will provide.

12:3425 Apr 2024

What will be closed in Bengaluru today?

As is the norm during an election day, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, as well as relevant non-essential government services in Bengaluru will be shut down on election day.


Additionally, corporate offices will provide their employees with at least a leave to allow them to vote, as it is mandatory to do so according to the law.

Karnataka HC also declared a general holiday to the High Court Benches on April 26 and May 7, on account of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Banks will be shut too.


The district magistrate's office also released an order banning the production, sale, distribution, transportation, storage etc. of liquor from 5:00 PM on 24 April to 12:00 midnight on 26 April. Thus, any liquor stores will remain closed.


To avoid any incidents during the polling day, a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place from 6 pm on April 24 to the midnight of April 26 in the Bengaluru city commissionerate limits.

12:3425 Apr 2024

Which are the states across the country heading to polls today?

The states which are going to polls in phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Manipur and West Bengal.

(Published 25 April 2024, 20:47 IST)
BengaluruBJPBengaluru newsCongressLok SabhaTejasvi SuryaJD(S)Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on