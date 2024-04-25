Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Bengaluru updates) | All seats head to polls today

Bangalore Rural: D K Suresh vs C N Manjunath
Bangalore North: Professor M.V Rajeev Gowda vs Shobha Karandlaje
Bangalore Central: Mansoor Ali Khan vs P C Mohan
Bangalore South: Tejasvi Surya vs Souwmya Reddy
Essential services, such as BMTC, BMRCL, hospitals, etc. will remain in operation.
Commercial establishments will also remain open, although they will likely start operations late to allow their eligible employees to vote early in the day.
As Bengaluru gears up for the elections on 26 April, it's crucial for citizens to prioritize their civic duty before embarking on their long weekend plans that the election holiday will provide.
As is the norm during an election day, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, as well as relevant non-essential government services in Bengaluru will be shut down on election day.
Additionally, corporate offices will provide their employees with at least a leave to allow them to vote, as it is mandatory to do so according to the law.
Karnataka HC also declared a general holiday to the High Court Benches on April 26 and May 7, on account of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Banks will be shut too.
The district magistrate's office also released an order banning the production, sale, distribution, transportation, storage etc. of liquor from 5:00 PM on 24 April to 12:00 midnight on 26 April. Thus, any liquor stores will remain closed.
To avoid any incidents during the polling day, a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place from 6 pm on April 24 to the midnight of April 26 in the Bengaluru city commissionerate limits.
The states which are going to polls in phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Manipur and West Bengal.