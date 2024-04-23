Lok Sabha elections 2024: Plight of tea garden workers brews in North Bengal, but parties pay little attention

Darjeeling/Alipurduars: Amidst the electioneering in the hills and foothills, little is being talked about the plight of over five lakh tea garden workers who have been fighting for minimum wages for years without success even as the tea industry struggle in the face of multiple domestic challenges and loss of export market.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a rally in the middle of a tea-garden but didn’t utter a word on the tea industry. The grievances of the workers didn’t find a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches in the Dooars regions and there are not many takers for the Trinamool Congress’s welfare schemes for tea garden workers because of the inherent flaws in the schemes.

North Bengal houses 302 traditional tea gardens – 87 in Darjeeling hills – besides hundreds of new “project gardens” in which farm lands traditionally used to cultivate pineapple and rice have been converted into tea estates for a quick buck without caring for the statutory rights of workers employed in such gardens.