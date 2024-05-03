Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM bought planes for himself but didn't waive off loans of farmers, says Priyanka Gandhi

During the 1.5-km road show in Fatehpur Sikri, the Congress general secretary said, "The prime minister bought planes for himself but did not waive off the loans of the farmers. Has Modi ji wiped the tears of a single farmer or has he helped a single poor? He has only run his government for his rich friends and you only get a sack of five kilograms of ration."

Continuing her attack, she said, "Modi ji has remained busy visiting the world but he never comes close to you and understands your problem. One who gets power often gets arrogant... Modi has become 'ahankari' (arrogant) after remaining in power for 10 years."

Praising her brother Rahul Gandhi who filed his nominations from Raebareli on Thursday, she said, "There is a leader in the country who has walked over 4,000 kilometer on foot to meet you and understand your problems. We have made a Nyaya Patra because the most injustice in the last 10 years has been done to the poor, farmers and labour of this country."