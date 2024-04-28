Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM Modi arrives in Belagavi

Belagavi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the city on Saturday night to campaign for the Lok Sabha election during the rally organized at Malini City on the B S Yeddiyurappa Marg on Sunday.

BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Belgaum parliamentary constituency, Jagadish Shettar, welcomed Modi at the airport.

Modi is staying at the ITC Welcom Hotel in Kakati village in Belagavi taluk, the birthplace of Rani Channamma.

BJP leaders informed that Modi will be served jowar roti for dinner along with vegetables.

Modi will campaign for Shettar and BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Chikkodi parliamentary constituency, Annasaheb Jolle.