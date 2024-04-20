Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi attacks Uddhav Thackeray, MVA allies over killing of sadhus in Palghar

Parbhani/Palghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raked up the sensational killing of sadhus in the Palghar district of Maharashtra as he led the BJP-led NDA’s charge against the opposition.

Addressing a rally in Parbhani in the Marathwada region, Modi launched a scathing attack at the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government which was in power in Maharashtra from November 2019-June 2022.

“…should those people get a space in Maharashtra who made fun after the killing of sadhus in Palghar?…,” asked Modi.

Before Modi, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken about the Palghar episode.