Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi invites Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray to join NDA

Mumbai: In a significant development in Maharashtra midway into the five-phase polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered Uddhav Thackeray to join his BJP-led alliance and stay away from the Congress.

After the back-to-back splits in the Shiv Sena and the NCP, Thackeray and Pawar now head Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), respectively.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes in wake of Pawar’s prediction that any smaller parties would go closer to Congress or merge with the grand old party.