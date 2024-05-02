Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi on two-day visit to West Bengal from May 2

"Tight security arrangements have put in place in the city for the prime minister's visit. He will spend the night at Raj Bhavan," the official told PTI.

Owing to the PM's visit, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose cut short his personal visit to his home state Kerala to return to the city, he said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Traffic Police has decided to regulate vehicular movement on certain stretches in the city in view of the PM's visit.