Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi recalls Mulayam's 'boys will be boys' remark, lauds UP govt for women safety

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's 'boys will be boys' remark while lauding the Yogi Adityanath government on women safety in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a women's conference in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, Modi said women were neglected during the Congress and Samajwadi Party rule.

He invoked a controversial remark made by Mulayam Singh Yadav a decade back while opposing capital punishment for rape. The SP leader had said boys make mistakes.