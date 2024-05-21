Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi recalls Mulayam's 'boys will be boys' remark, lauds UP govt for women safety

Modi said men can't dare to repeat such mistakes in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 14:29 IST
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's 'boys will be boys' remark while lauding the Yogi Adityanath government on women safety in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a women's conference in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, Modi said women were neglected during the Congress and Samajwadi Party rule.

He invoked a controversial remark made by Mulayam Singh Yadav a decade back while opposing capital punishment for rape. The SP leader had said boys make mistakes.

Modi said men can't dare to repeat such mistakes in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Published 21 May 2024, 14:29 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndia PoliticsYogi AdityanathLok Sabha Elections 2024

