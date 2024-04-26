Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi slams TMC over school jobs scam, says Bengal's youth paying the price

Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the TMC over the cancellation of around 26,000 jobs following a high court order, stating that the youths of West Bengal have suffered due to the "cut-and-commission" culture of the party, which is now "synonymous with scams".

Addressing an election rally in Malda, the PM highlighted that the youths, who had taken loans to pay bribes to TMC leaders, are burdened by this situation.

"The TMC indulges in scams for which the people of the state have to suffer. The party has been playing with the future of the youths of Bengal," he said.