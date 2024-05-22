Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to lead BJP's final campaign push in Phase 7 from his constituency Varanasi

New Delhi: The prime minister’s constituency, Varanasi, will be the centre from which the BJP will carry out its poll-related activities after the sixth phase of polling is over. Sources in the BJP said that PM Modi will base himself in his constituency from May 26 to June 1, while he carries out rallies and campaigns in nearby seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, as well as West Bengal.

BJP leaders that DH spoke to said that this was the norm for the prime minister – back in 2014 and 2019 too, Modi chose the seat as his election campaign base. Varanasi, along with 12 more seats in Uttar Pradesh, is among the 57 seats that will head to the polls in the final phase.

Soon after polling for the sixth phase will be over on May 25, PM Modi will spend the night at Varanasi and will remain in the city till June 1, said BJP leaders. During these days, apart from campaigning in Varanasi, the prime minister will hold rallies in Patna and Patliputra in Bihar, as well as seats in Eastern UP and West Bengal.

Sources in the party said that the prime minister will hold an organisational ‘baithak’ in Varanasi during the period. “Last time, he held a meeting with karyakartas, and on Tuesday, he held a meeting with women voters, where 10 women each from the 1,909 booths were mobilised,” a leader from the party’s UP unit, involved in the preparations, told DH.