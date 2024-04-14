Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to share dais with Deve Gowda at election rally in Mysuru on April 14

According to sources, JD (S) state President and former CM H D Kumaraswamy, who is also the candidate from Mandya, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, saffron party state President B Y Vijayendra, are among the leaders from both parties likely to attend the rally.