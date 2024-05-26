Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's 'mazboot' govt replaced 'majboor' UPA: BJP chief J P Nadda

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Bihar's Arrah and Jehanabad constituencies, Nadda mocked the UPA for having sent 'dossiers to Pakistan when the nation was rattled by terrorist attacks sponsored from across the border'.

"When Modi took over, and Uri and Pulwama happened, our troops penetrated Pakistan's borders to conduct surgical strikes and Balakot air strikes and beat the terrorists inside their homes," he said.

Nadda also praised the government for scrapping Article 370, claiming it "liberated people of Jammu and Kashmir, who had been held hostage by a handful of political families for years".

"In the ongoing elections, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a record turnout. The enthusiasm of voters is a testimony to the liberating effect of abrogation of Article 370," he claimed.