Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM Modi's Varanasi among 13 seats going to polls in Uttar Pradesh on June 1

Uttar Pradesh is a seeing a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and the coalition of INDIA bloc members Samajwadi Party and Congress. Besides Prime Minister Modi, who is a seeking a third term from Varanasi, there are 143 candidates in the fray.

Among the prominent Lok Sabha seats are Varanasi, Gorakhpur, which has been represented by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath five times, Chandauli, Maharajganj and Mirzapur from where Union ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey, Pankaj Chaudhary and Anupriya Patel are contesting, respectively, Ghazipur from where the late Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari is in the fray and Ballia from where former prime minister Chandrashekhar's son Neeraj Shekhar is contesting.

Campaigning for the 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh ended on Thursday evening.