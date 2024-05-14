Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi

Before the nominations PM Modi performed Ganga puja at the Dashashwamedh ghat.

The prime minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections. He won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections securing 63.62 per cent votes with a margin of 674,664 votes by defeating Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai and Shyam Rangeela hailing from Aam Aadmi Party, a comedian known for mimicking Narendra Modi, will be contesting against the PM in the constituency this year.

Other than some independent candidates and regional parties, the Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Ather Jamal Lari.

Fourteen candidates in total have filed their nominations so far from the seat as per ECI.