Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |PM talks about mandir-masjid, silent on price rise: Tejashwi Yadav

Chatra/ Hazaribag: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticised the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of price rise, highlighting that inflation, which was once a major concern for the saffron party during the UPA regime, has now become something they seem comfortable with.

Yadav quipped that what was once a 'dayan' (witch) for the BJP, seemingly became their 'mehbooba' (beloved) when the price of LPG cylinders breached the Rs 1,200 mark.

He also accused the saffron party of doing politics of hatred and spreading discrimination in the name of Hindu-Muslim.

"BJP called the inflation ‘dayan’ when the LPG cylinder was Rs 400 during the UPA regime. But, it became their ‘mehbooba’ when the cost of an LPG cylinder breached Rs 1,200," said Yadav, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Chatra.