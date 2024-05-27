Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM talks of 'mangalsutra', mutton, 'mujra', but not about 'Make in India' which has flopped, says Kharge

The difference between India's import of Chinese goods is Rs 7 lakh crore higher than India's exports in just last year, he said.

On the widening trade deficit and diminishing India's clout, the Congress chief said, "India, under Modi ji has recorded a trade deficit with 9 of its top 10 trading partners, including China, Russia, Singapore, and Korea, in 2023-24."

India's trade deficit under Modi increased by a record 194.19 per cent, he said, adding that during the Congress-UPA rule from 2013-14, it was Rs 8.1 lakh crore while during the Modi-NDA rule from 2023-24, it was Rs 23.83 lakh crore.

"Modi ji says he may not have been born 'biological', but the 'logical' thing to do is to 'vote BJP out' and 'vote for I.N.D.I.A.'," Kharge said ahead of the last phase of polling on June 1.

Meanwhile, in another post, Congress leader P Chidambaram targeted the government on the state of the Indian Railways where the poor passengers have to face the brunt.

"After a decade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, India's prime people-mover, the Railways — a key focus area for his administration — carry fewer passengers, are losing money but are costlier, especially for poorer passengers, who are packed into proportionately fewer seats in trains run at largely the same speed as during the previous government," Chidambaram said.