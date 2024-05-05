Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll buzz takes over once troubled streets of old city Srinagar

In his speech flamboyant Abdullah in a hushed tone urged the people to fight for the safeguard of Kashmir's identity, and emphasised the importance of their votes in shaping the region's future.

In his trademark style the NC patriarch cautioned the people to remain alert to any kind of ‘tampering’ in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

“Until you do not see the light and sound from the EVMs do not leave the polling booth,” Octogenarian Abdullah said and warned against the influence of rival party agents who might attempt to sway voters with monetary incentives, “reminding them of their accountability to Allah on the Day of Judgment.”

During election campaigning in the old city, Parra urged the youngsters to exercise their vote to bring positive change in the Valley. He emphasized that boycotting the elections could exacerbate the challenges faced by people, particularly the educated yet unemployed youth.

Altaf Bukhari made his presence felt in the old city areas by offering a message of hope and change to the residents. He emphasized the transformation taking place in areas once branded as “anti-national”, assuring people that their votes would make a difference.

Bukhari also welcomed the statement issued by Hurriyat Conference chairman and Kashmir head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, affirming that votes should not be misconstrued as a referendum and that boycott calls hold little relevance on the ground.

While amidst the festive atmosphere, a sense of hope for a peaceful and prosperous future lingers among people who expect dialogue and debate would replace violence and unrest.

“I will be voting for the first time in my life for a change. We have seen enough violence and now hope bad days are behind us. I appeal to all the Kashmiris to fight for their rights through democratic manner and vote is the best tool for that,” Zubair Ahmad, a shopkeeper in Nowhatta area of old city told DH.