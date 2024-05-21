Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll fever missing in Bengal's Bankura as a doctor, two lawyers fight it out

Stating that in 2019, a section of party workers had not put in full effort since the previous TMC candidate Subrata Mukherjee was "an outsider" to Bankura, TMC's Ranibandh block president Uttam Mahato told this correspondent, "but this time, Arup Chakraborty is a son of the soil and he will be available among us round the year." In 2014, cine star Moon Moon Sen, a Kolkata resident like Mukherjee, had won from Bankura on a TMC ticket, breaking the CPI(M)'s stranglehold on the seat which its leader Basudev Acharia won in nine consecutive elections from 1980.