Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll results answer which Shiv Sena and NCP is the 'real' deal

Its Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar who have more support from the public, though on paper, the real Shiv Sena and the real NCP are controlled by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively.

The BJP was rattled in Maharashtra when Thackeray broke ranks after the Vidhan Sabha polls in 2019 and joined hands with erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front to form Maha Vikas Aghadi, a marquee anti-BJP coalition.

What followed was several attempts to destabilise the Sharad Pawar-crafted and Thackeray-led MVA which also included Congress.

The chance for BJP came during the June 2022 elections to Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Council.