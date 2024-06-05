Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll results show BJP can be defeated, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: The Lok Sabha election results have shown that the Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday as he met his party candidates who won the polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) winners Rajabhau Prakash Waje (from Nashik seat) and Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East) met former Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray at his residence here on Wednesday, a day after the announcement of the poll results.

"The elections have shown that the BJP can be defeated. The myth (that it cannot be defeated) has been broken," Thackeray said.