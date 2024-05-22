Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Poll Vault: Alliance signals

Trinamool leaders say Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury may have a problem with us, but I.N.D.I.A. leaders want us.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 17:22 IST
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 17:22 IST

Comments

ALLIANCE SIGNALS

Trinamool Congress does not want anyone to be confused over whether it is still in I.N.D.I.A. bloc. Trinamool leaders are amplifying a rally in UP’s Bhadohi on Tuesday where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav campaigned for its candidate Lalitesh Tripathi.

Not just Akhilesh, some Congress leaders too attended the rally which saw a number of people with Congress flags. Trinamool leaders say Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury may have a problem with us, but I.N.D.I.A. leaders want us. If any doubts, they point to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks in Mumbai the other day.

Published 22 May 2024, 17:22 IST
