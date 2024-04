Almost 50 years ago, Hema Malini enacted the iconic character ‘Basanti’ in the evergreen Bollywood movie Sholay. The movie appears to be refusing to leave her and in a recent TV interview, she was quizzed who are the Jai and Veeru of Indian politics.

Pat came reply: (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-ji and (Home Minister Amit) Shah-hi. The “entire Opposition” is the villain Gabbar Singh while “Rahul Gandhi” is ‘Angrezon Ke Zamaane Ke Jailor’.