Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Capital Trouble

With much fanfare, Delhi Congress wanted to introduce its Lok Sabha candidates to the media. But it didn’t go the way they wanted. Some party workers vociferously protested as the candidates were introduced.

The anger was majorly pointed towards Udit Raj, who left the BJP to join Congress. Leaders believe Rajkumar Chauhan, who was eyeing the North East Delhi seat from where Udit Raj is fighting, was behind the trouble.

They want the central leadership to decide on Chauhan’s conduct. They have also decided to identify those who shouted slogans and take action.